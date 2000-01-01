CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDW

  • Market Cap$20.204bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CDW
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12514G1085

Company Profile

CDW Corp provides IT solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the U.S. and Canada, and the UK. Its offerings include mobility, security, and data center optimization.

Latest CDW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .