CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CEAD) Share Price

CEAD
CEA Industries Inc
North American company
Industrials
Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
CEA Industries Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Its engineering and technical team provides energy and water-efficient solutions that allow growers to meet demands of an indoor cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements at the state, provincial and local levels.Surna Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes systems for controlled environment agriculture. Its products offer growers improved process control while simultaneously reducing the energy and resources required to maximize crop yield.
NASDAQ:CEAD
US86887P2002
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest CEAD News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News