CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CEAD) Share Price

Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Its engineering and technical team provides energy and water-efficient solutions that allow growers to meet demands of an indoor cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements at the state, provincial and local levels.Surna Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes systems for controlled environment agriculture. Its products offer growers improved process control while simultaneously reducing the energy and resources required to maximize crop yield.