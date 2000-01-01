Company Profile

Ceapro Inc is engaged in the development and application of proprietary extraction technology to produce extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant sources. Its operating segments are the Active ingredient product technology industry and the Cosmeceutical industry. The company derives a majority of the revenue from the Active ingredient product technology industry segment which involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. Geographically, the company has business operations in the U.S, Germany, China, Canada and other countries.