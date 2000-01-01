Company Profile

CEC International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in three segments Retail business which includes retail of food and beverage, household and personal care products. Electronic component manufacturing segment which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components, including types of coils, inductors, transformers, line filters and electrolytic capacitors and Investment property holdings segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail business segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from PRC.