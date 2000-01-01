CEC International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:759)
Company Profile
CEC International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in three segments Retail business which includes retail of food and beverage, household and personal care products. Electronic component manufacturing segment which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components, including types of coils, inductors, transformers, line filters and electrolytic capacitors and Investment property holdings segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail business segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from PRC.CEC International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in retail business which includes retail of food and beverage, household and personal care products.