Ceconomy AG (XETRA:CEC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CEC
- Market Cap€715.510m
- SymbolXETRA:CEC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINDE0007257503
Company Profile
Ceconomy AG is a Germany-based company which engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE, a music streaming service that comprises of songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. In addition, it offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in digital products; provides services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.Ceconomy AG provides platform for companies, concepts and brands in consumer electronics.