Company Profile

Ceconomy AG is a Germany-based company which engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE, a music streaming service that comprises of songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. In addition, it offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in digital products; provides services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.Ceconomy AG provides platform for companies, concepts and brands in consumer electronics.