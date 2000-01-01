Ceconomy AG (XETRA:CEC)

European company
Company Info - CEC

  • Market Cap€715.510m
  • SymbolXETRA:CEC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007257503

Company Profile

Ceconomy AG is a Germany-based company which engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE, a music streaming service that comprises of songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. In addition, it offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in digital products; provides services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.Ceconomy AG provides platform for companies, concepts and brands in consumer electronics.

