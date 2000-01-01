Company Profile

Cegedim SA is a technology and services company offering digital flows of the healthcare ecosystem and B2B marketing, design of enterprise software for healthcare and insurance professionals. It is also engaged in human resources management and digitization. The company has two operating segments namely, Health insurance, HR and e-services; and Healthcare Professionals. Cegedim generates most of its revenue from France. Also, out of its two operating segments, Health insurance, HR, and e-services derive most of its revenue. The company's services include insurers solutions, promotional information, sales statistics of pharmaceutical products and digital promotion for healthcare companies.