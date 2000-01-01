Company Profile

Cegereal is a real estate company, engaged in the ownership and management of office properties in France. Its asset portfolio comprises three office properties in the inner suburbs of Paris. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and management of large-scale office property assets, which are leased to national and international companies, including Credit Foncier de France, CAP Gemini, GE Capital, Galderma, Canal Plus, Hewlett Packard, Boursorama, among others.Cegereal operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in office buildings in the Paris region. Its portfolio comprises of Arcs de Seine, Europlaza and Rives de Bercy.