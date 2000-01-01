CEI Ltd (SGX:AVV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AVV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVV
- Market CapSGD83.230m
- SymbolSGX:AVV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINSG1AI5000004
Company Profile
CEI Ltd provides printed circuit board and box-build assembly, equipment design, cable harness assembly & manufacturing services. It also offers materials management, circuit layout, prototype & development engineering, and precision machined components.