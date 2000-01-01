CEI Ltd (SGX:AVV)

APAC company
Market Info - AVV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AVV

  • Market CapSGD83.230m
  • SymbolSGX:AVV
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1AI5000004

Company Profile

CEI Ltd provides printed circuit board and box-build assembly, equipment design, cable harness assembly & manufacturing services. It also offers materials management, circuit layout, prototype & development engineering, and precision machined components.

Latest AVV news

