Celamin Holdings NL (ASX:CNLCA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNLCA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNLCA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CNLCA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU0000CNLCA3
Company Profile
Celamin Holdings NL is focused on the exploration and development of resource projects in North Africa initially in Tunisia.