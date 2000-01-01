Company Profile

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of chemicals in the acetyl chain, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company also produces specialty polymers used in the automotive, medical, and consumer end markets as well as cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.