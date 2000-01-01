Celebrate International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8212)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8212
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8212
- Market CapHKD32.210m
- SymbolSEHK:8212
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG1991W1684
Company Profile
Celebrate International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the food and beverage, money lending, health care services, logistic services, securities investment and trading as well as property investment business.