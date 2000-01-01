Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS)

North American company
Market Info - CLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLS

  • Market CapCAD637.520m
  • SymbolTSE:CLS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINCA15101Q1081

Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a US-based electronic manufacturing service (EMS) company that provides a range of services from design, engineering, and assembly to testing and reverse logistics. The company's manufacturing footprint of 6.4 million square feet is spread across the Americas (28%), EMEA (8%), and APAC (64%) and has generated revenue of $5.6 billion.Celestica Inc is a US-based electronic manufacturing service company. It delivers supply chain solutions to customers in the communications, industrial, aerospace and defense, healthcare, solar, semiconductor equipment and other sectors.

Latest CLS news

