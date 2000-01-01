Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a US-based electronic manufacturing service (EMS) company that provides a range of services from design, engineering, and assembly to testing and reverse logistics. The company's manufacturing footprint of 6.4 million square feet is spread across the Americas (28%), EMEA (8%), and APAC (64%) and has generated revenue of $5.6 billion.Celestica Inc is a US-based electronic manufacturing service company. It delivers supply chain solutions to customers in the communications, industrial, aerospace and defense, healthcare, solar, semiconductor equipment and other sectors.