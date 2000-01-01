Cellcom Israel Ltd Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CEL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CEL
- Market Cap$591.420m
- SymbolNYSE:CEL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINIL0011015349
Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd is the largest wireless provider in Israel and holds about one third of the market. The company offers basic voice services and data services such as Web browsing and music downloads. Cellcom is also launching a next-generation wireless service that supports higher data capacity. The company went public in February 2007, and its largest shareholder, Discount Investment, owns about 47% of its shares.Cellcom Israel Ltd provides wireless service in Israel. It offers basic voice services and data services such as web browsing and music downloads. It is also developing a next-generation wireless service that supports higher data capacity.