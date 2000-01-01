Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd is the largest wireless provider in Israel and holds about one third of the market. The company offers basic voice services and data services such as Web browsing and music downloads. Cellcom is also launching a next-generation wireless service that supports higher data capacity. The company went public in February 2007, and its largest shareholder, Discount Investment, owns about 47% of its shares.