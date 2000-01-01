Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLDX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLDX
- Market Cap$37.350m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CLDX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS15117B2025
Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases.