Company Profile

CELLINK AB is engaged in the development and commercialization of bioprinting technologies. Its products allow researchers to 3D print human organs and tissues for the development of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products and for clinical applications. The company's technology is used to print tissues such as liver, cartilage, skin, and even fully functional cancer tumors that can then be used to develop new cancer treatments.CELLINK AB is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of bioinks for 3D bioprinting of human organs and tissue models. It offers bioinks, 3D Bioprinters, and consumables related to 3D bioprinting.