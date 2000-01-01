CELLINK AB Class B (OMX:CLNK B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLNK B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLNK B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:CLNK B
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINSE0013647385
Company Profile
CELLINK AB is engaged in the development and commercialization of bioprinting technologies. Its products allow researchers to 3D print human organs and tissues for the development of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products and for clinical applications. The company's technology is used to print tissues such as liver, cartilage, skin, and even fully functional cancer tumors that can then be used to develop new cancer treatments.CELLINK AB is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of bioinks for 3D bioprinting of human organs and tissue models. It offers bioinks, 3D Bioprinters, and consumables related to 3D bioprinting.