Company Profile

Cellmid Ltd develops and sells diagnostic and therapeutic products for diseases such as cancer and chronic inflammatory conditions. Its principal activities are divided into Midkine Business and Consumer Health Business. The group is organized into two operating segments: Research and development of diagnostics and therapeutics; and Research, development, and marketing of hair growth products. The company derives most of its revenue from Consumer Health. It derives most of its geographical revenue from Japan.Cellmid Ltd develops and sells diagnostic and therapeutic products for diseases such as cancer and chronic inflammatory conditions. It also offers OTC treatments to alleviate excessive and abnormal hair loss and re-establish natural hair growth cycle.