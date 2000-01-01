Cellnet Group Ltd (ASX:CLT)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLT

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CLT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Business Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CLT6

Company Profile

Cellnet Group Ltd is an electronic distribution company based in Australia. The principal activities of the company are sourcing products and the distribution of lifestyle technology products including mobile phone, tablet, and notebook/hybrid accessories into retail and business channels in Australia and New Zealand. The firm operates in three segments namely Cellnet; Turn Left and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Cellnet segment.Cellnet Group Ltd is a market distributor of Smartphone, Tablet, Flash Memory and Mobile Products in Australia and New Zealand.

Latest CLT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .