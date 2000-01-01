Company Profile

Cellnet Group Ltd is an electronic distribution company based in Australia. The principal activities of the company are sourcing products and the distribution of lifestyle technology products including mobile phone, tablet, and notebook/hybrid accessories into retail and business channels in Australia and New Zealand. The firm operates in three segments namely Cellnet; Turn Left and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Cellnet segment.Cellnet Group Ltd is a market distributor of Smartphone, Tablet, Flash Memory and Mobile Products in Australia and New Zealand.