Cellnovo Group SA (EURONEXT:CLNV)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLNV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLNV

  • Market Cap€2.440m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CLNV
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012633360

Company Profile

Cellnovo Group SA is engaged in the development of a mobile system for diabetes management systems. It products include cordless micro-pump, an integrated monitoring device and a cellular handset with touch screen with an embedded blood glucose meter.

Latest CLNV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .