Company Profile

Cello Health PLC is a UK-based healthcare and consumer strategic marketing company. Its activities involve providing direct marketing services, market research, consulting services in UK and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health which provides services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients and Cello Signal which provide direct services to consumer and business-to-business clients. Group employs over 900 employees and operates its business from various location such as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Singapore and Hong Kong.Cello Health PLC with its subsidiary company provides market research and direct communications services to its consumer. Its segments include Cello Health and Cello Signal.