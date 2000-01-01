Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Market Info - CBMG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CBMG

  • Market Cap$383.910m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CBMG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS15117P1021

Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company has two major cell platforms: immune cell therapy for treating a broad range of cancers using cancer vaccines, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell technologies, and anti-PD-1 technologies; and human-adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases. The immuno-oncology and stem cell research team is based in both China and the United States.Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It is engaged in the development of new treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases.

