Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company has two major cell platforms: immune cell therapy for treating a broad range of cancers using cancer vaccines, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell technologies, and anti-PD-1 technologies; and human-adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases. The immuno-oncology and stem cell research team is based in both China and the United States.Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It is engaged in the development of new treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases.