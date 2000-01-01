Cellular Goods (LSE:CBX)
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:CBX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
- Currency
- ISINGB00BK964W87
Cellular Goods PLC develops efficacy-led and research-backed cannabinoid products. The company is launching with two product brands covering distinct market segments: a face-mask and serum-containing synthetic CBD, and a topical athletic recovery gel roll-on product. These will be made available through partnerships with online and physical retailers and direct to consumers through the company's website. It operates in the United Kingdom.