Celsion Corp (NASDAQ:CLSN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLSN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLSN

  • Market Cap$37.550m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CLSN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS15117N5032

Company Profile

Celsion Corp is a fully-integrated oncology drug development company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies.

Latest CLSN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .