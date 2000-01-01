Company Profile

Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including cola, orange, wild berry and lemon iced tea and non-carbonated flavors such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. Celsius derives from the sale of these beverages.Celsius Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name.