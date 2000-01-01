Celtic (LSE:CCP)
- Market Cap£91.930m
- SymbolLSE:CCP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINGB0004339189
Celtic PLC through its subsidiary, Celtic FC Ltd is engaged in the operation of a professional football club. Business activity of the company includes Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The group operates only in the UK and the majority of revenue for the company is generated from Football and Stadium Operations.Celtic PLC is engaged in operation of a professional football club, with related and ancillary activities.