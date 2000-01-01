Celularity Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:CELU)
North American company
- Market Cap$201.630m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CELU
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS1511901050
Celularity Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies including genetically modified and unmodified NK cells, engineered T cells including CAR-T cells, and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells, targeting indications across cancer, immunologic, infectious, and degenerative diseases.