Company Profile

Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company, specialized in cell therapy. It develops technologies and treatments to treat severe diseases with poor prognosis. The company focuses on Immuno oncology, Cardiology, and Medical devices. Its main product candidates include CAR-T NKR-2, C-Cure. The firm has CYAD-01, CYAD-02, CYAD-03 programs in pipeline. The company owns trademarks and service marks including CELYAD, C-CATH, C_CURE, CATH and C-CATHez and CARDIO 3 BIOSCIENCES. The firm has Cardiology and Immuno-oncology operating segments.Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in stem cell-based therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It is developing therapeutic therapies based on two distinct technology platforms in cardiology and oncology.