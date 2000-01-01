Celyad SA (EURONEXT:CYAD)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CYAD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CYAD

  • Market Cap€130.080m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CYAD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974260896

Company Profile

Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in stem cell-based therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It is developing therapeutic therapies based on two distinct technology platforms in cardiology and oncology.

Latest CYAD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .