Cembra Money Bank AG (SIX:CMBN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMBN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMBN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:CMBN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCH0225173167
Company Profile
Cembra Money Bank AG is a consumer finance bank operating within Switzerland. It was a former subsidiary of the General Electric Company. The bank is a provider of consumer loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards, and insurance and investment products. Its distribution network relies heavily on alternative channels, including car dealers, independent intermediaries, credit card partners, and traditional branches and digital banking. Most of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, followed by net fee and commission income. The bank's loan book consists mostly of personal loans, as well as auto leases and loans. Commission and fee income are mostly driven by credit card fees.Cembra Money Bank AG is a consumer finance bank operating within Switzerland. It provides personal loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards, insurance, and deposits and savings.