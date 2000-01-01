Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG is a consumer finance bank operating within Switzerland. It was a former subsidiary of the General Electric Company. The bank is a provider of consumer loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards, and insurance and investment products. Its distribution network relies heavily on alternative channels, including car dealers, independent intermediaries, credit card partners, and traditional branches and digital banking. Most of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, followed by net fee and commission income. The bank's loan book consists mostly of personal loans, as well as auto leases and loans. Commission and fee income are mostly driven by credit card fees.