Company Profile

Cembre SpA along with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of electric connectors and related tools. Its geographic segments consist of Italy, Europe, and Rest of World. The product range includes electrical connectors, installation tooling and equipment, cable glands and accessories, thermal transfer system, mechanical tools, and railroad products. Its largest end market by revenue is Italy.Cembre, along with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of electric connectors and related tools. Its geographic segments consist of Italy, Europe, and Rest of World.