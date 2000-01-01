Cemex SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:CX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CX
- Market Cap$2.885bn
- SymbolNYSE:CX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS1512908898
Company Profile
Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world. In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix, and 135 million tons of aggregates. As of Dec. 31, 2018, the company had annual cement production capacity of 92.6 million tons. The company generates roughly 24% of sales in Europe, 23% in Mexico, 30% in the United States, 13% in South America and the Caribbean, and 11% in Asia, Middle East, and Africa.Cemex SAB de CV is engaged in the production, marketing, distribution and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and other construction materials.