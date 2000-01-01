Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CETX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CETX
- Market Cap$5.360m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CETX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS15130G6008
Company Profile
Cemtrex Inc is a diversified technology company. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, industrial air filtration & environmental control systems.