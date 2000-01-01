Cenergy Holdings SA (EURONEXT:CENER)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CENER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CENER

  • Market Cap€235.420m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CENER
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974303357

Company Profile

Cenergy Holdings SA is engaged in production, distribution and trading of cables for power transmission, distribution & renewables, oil & gas transportation & drilling, telecom & data transmission and construction & industrial markets and steel pipes.

Latest CENER news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .