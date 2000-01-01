Cenergy Holdings SA (EURONEXT:CENER)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CENER
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CENER
- Market Cap€235.420m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CENER
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINBE0974303357
Company Profile
Cenergy Holdings SA is engaged in production, distribution and trading of cables for power transmission, distribution & renewables, oil & gas transportation & drilling, telecom & data transmission and construction & industrial markets and steel pipes.