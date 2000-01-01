Company Profile

Cenit AG is a software and information technology consultancy company. It offers Product Lifecycle Management and Enterprise Information Management. The PLM (Product Lifestyle Management) segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and shipbuilding industries. The Enterprise Information Management focuses on products of the strategic software. The company's revenue is generated from its Germany segment.Cenit AG is a software and information technology consultancy company. It offers Product Lifecycle Management, and Enterprise Information Management.