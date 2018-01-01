Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Share Price

CENN
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Auto Manufacturers
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd is a commercial electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles. It plans to lead transformation in the auto industry through scalable, decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. Its vehicles include Metro, Logistar 400, Logistar 200, Neibor 200, and ORV.
NASDAQ:CENN
AU0000198582
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest CENN News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News