Centamin PLC is a mineral exploration, development, and mining company. The company's only segment is the business of exploration and mining of precious metals. Centamin's primary asset is the Sukari Gold Mine located in southern Egypt, which is jointly owned by the company's subsidiary, Pharaoh Gold Mines NL. Ore is provided from two mining operations: a large-scale open pit provides the majority of the ore feed, with the remainder from a higher-grade underground mine. The ore is then processed at an on-site plant. The company also owns exploration and development assets in Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.Centamin PLC operates as a mineral exploration development and mining company. The firm engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, the United Kingdom, and Australia.