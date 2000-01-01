Centamin (TSE:CEE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CEE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CEE
- Market CapCAD2.363bn
- SymbolTSE:CEE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINJE00B5TT1872
Company Profile
Centamin PLC operates as a mineral exploration development and mining company. The firm engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, the United Kingdom, and Australia.