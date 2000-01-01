Centaur Media (LSE:CAU)

UK company
  • Market Cap£35.390m
  • SymbolLSE:CAU
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0034291418

Company Profile

Centaur Media PLC is a holding company engaged in providing business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets. It operates in three business segments namely Marketing, Financial Services and Professional Services. Business activity of the group is carried out from the UK, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. The company generates revenues from three primary sources: paid-for content, live events and advertising.Centaur Media PLC is engaged in providing business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets.

