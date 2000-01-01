Company Profile

Centaurus Metals Ltd is engaged in the exploration for iron ore resources. Its projects are Salobo West Copper-Gold Project, Pebas Copper-Gold Project, Itapitanga Nickel-Cobalt Project, Jambreiro Iron Ore Project and Other Projects. The company's geographic segments include Brazil and Australia. Generating, a majority of its revenue from Brazil.