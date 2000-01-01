Company Profile

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. After acquiring WellCare in early 2020, Centene serves nearly 25 million members, mostly in Medicaid (13 million), Medicare (5 million total, including 4 million in Part D plans and 1 million in Medicare Advantage), the individual exchanges (2 million), and other plans (4 million), including Tricare (West region), correctional facility, and international plans.Centene Corp offers healthcare plans to United States government sponsored healthcare programs. The company primarily focuses on uninsured individuals and helps them access care facilities, and social services through government subsidized programs.