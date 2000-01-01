Company Profile

Centene Corp offers healthcare plans to the United States government-sponsored healthcare programs, with a focus on uninsured individuals. It helps members access care, coordinates referrals to health and social services, and provides education and outreach programs to help its members select healthcare services. Centene's managed care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. The specialty services segment consists of specialty companies offering healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, and other commercial organizations. The managed care segment contributes to the vast majority of the firm's overall revenue.Centene Corp offers healthcare plans to United States government sponsored healthcare programs. The company primarily focuses on uninsured individuals and helps them access care facilities, and social services through government subsidized programs.