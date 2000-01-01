Centenera Mining Corp (TSX:CT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CT
- Market CapCAD2.480m
- SymbolTSX:CT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA15137M1059
Company Profile
Centenera Mining Corp is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Argentina and Canada.