Centennial Resource Development Inc A (NASDAQ:CDEV)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$1.196bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CDEV
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • ISINUS15136A1025

Centennial Resource Development Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

