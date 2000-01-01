Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in eight states serving approximately 4.5 million customers. CenterPoint owns approximately 54% of Enable Midstream Partners, a partnership consisting of natural gas processing and storage facilities and more than 21,000 miles of interstate, intrastate, and gathering pipelines in the midcontinent region.