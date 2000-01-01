Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc a gold mining and exploration company engaged in the operation, exploration, development, and acquisition of gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets worldwide. The company manages its reportable operating segments by a combination of geographic location and products. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the Kumtor Gold Project. The Turkish segment represents the development of the Öksüt Project. The North America Gold- Copper segment represents the operations of the Mount Milligan Mine. The North America Molybdenum segment includes the operations of the Langeloth processing facility and the care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines.