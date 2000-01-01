Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. It offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, and online banking services. The firm derives its revenue through interest earned and gain on sales of loans, investment securities, and other financial instruments, as well as from service charges on deposits, treasury management fees, wealth advisory fees, fixed income sales, and correspondent bank fees.