- Market Cap$2.195bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CNTA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS1523091007
Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC is a pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of preclinical to phase 3 uncorrelated programs spanning diseases with high unmet need across oncology, hematology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Some of its products include Vasopressin V2 Receptor Inhibitor (Lixivaptan), BMP9 Engineered Variant (MGX292), OX2R Agonist (Oral) among others.