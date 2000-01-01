Company Profile

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, is a mixed capital, Brazilian electric utility company of which the majority shareholder is the Government of Brazil. Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, controls a sizable amount of total installed electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Brazil. The company operates a portfolio of wind, thermal, hydro, and nuclear power plants located throughout the country. The vast majority of the total energy produced by Eletrobras comes from its hydroelectric facilities. The company primarily generates revenue from the sale of electricity to distribution companies and free consumers. About half of Eletrobras' electricity sales are made using free market agreements, while the other half are completed through auctions and contracts.Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Brazil. It operates in three segments namely generation, transmission and distribution segment.