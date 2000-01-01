Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML)

UK company
Market Info - CAML

Company Info - CAML

  • Market Cap£395.090m
  • SymbolLSE:CAML
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B67KBV28

Company Profile

Central Asia Metals PLC is a copper producer. The company's main revenue driver is a solvent extraction and electro-winning (SX-EW) plant in Kazakhstan that produces copper cathode. In addition to this plant, the group also has operations in Chile.

