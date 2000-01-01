Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAML
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAML
- Market Cap£395.090m
- SymbolLSE:CAML
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINGB00B67KBV28
Company Profile
Central Asia Metals PLC is a copper producer. The company's main revenue driver is a solvent extraction and electro-winning (SX-EW) plant in Kazakhstan that produces copper cathode. In addition to this plant, the group also has operations in Chile.