Central China Real Estate Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:832)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 832
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 832
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:832
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - Development
- Currency
- ISINKYG207681001
Company Profile
Central China Real Estate, or CCRE, is a China property developer, founded by chairman Wu Po Sum in 1992, and subsequently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2008. Differentiated from most other listed Chinese developers with a nationwide presence, CCRE is focused primarily in Henan province with about 11% market share. The company’s coverage is spread across Henan’s prefecture and county-level cities, as well as a small presence in Hainan. Zhengzhou is a key market for the company, contributing the highest contracted sales and salable inventory among cities in Henan. The company is also building up its light asset model business generating fee-income from managing third-party projects. Wu owns the controlling stake of about 74.9% in CCRE.Central China Real Estate Ltd is a investment holding comapany. It is engaged in property development in Henan Province in the People's Republic of China (the PRC).