Company Profile

Central China Real Estate, or CCRE, is a China property developer, founded by chairman Wu Po Sum in 1992, and subsequently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2008. Differentiated from most other listed Chinese developers with a nationwide presence, CCRE is focused primarily in Henan province with about 11% market share. The company’s coverage is spread across Henan’s prefecture and county-level cities, as well as a small presence in Hainan. Zhengzhou is a key market for the company, contributing the highest contracted sales and salable inventory among cities in Henan. The company is also building up its light asset model business generating fee-income from managing third-party projects. Wu owns the controlling stake of about 74.9% in CCRE.Central China Real Estate Ltd is a investment holding comapany. It is engaged in property development in Henan Province in the People's Republic of China (the PRC).