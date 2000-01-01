Central China Securities Co Ltd (SEHK:1375)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1375
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1375
- Market CapHKD18.248bn
- SymbolSEHK:1375
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001SS7
Company Profile
Central China Securities Co Ltd is a securities firm in Henan with a full-service business platform and strategic presence in China.